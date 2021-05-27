First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the April 29th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 334.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 35.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of FEX opened at $84.62 on Thursday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $57.14 and a one year high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

