Flowers Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,586 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,015% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $51,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 49.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 931,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after purchasing an additional 840,649 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 2,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

