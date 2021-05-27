FMA Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FMA Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,265.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,316.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

