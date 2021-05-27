FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $520,546.80 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $34.73 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

