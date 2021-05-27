Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,426 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,602 shares of company stock worth $2,073,696. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $692.69 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

