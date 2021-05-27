Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 40,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 674,762 shares.The stock last traded at $14.77 and had previously closed at $13.30.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $784.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,602 shares of company stock worth $2,073,696. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,791,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $95,388,000 after purchasing an additional 577,697 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 490,886 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 390,182 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,478,935 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 190,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

