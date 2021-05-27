Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.43 million-$10.88 million.

NYSE FEDU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,516. Four Seasons Education has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

