Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 649.2% from the April 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

FNLPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 45,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 106.82%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

