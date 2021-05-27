Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $124.12

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.12, but opened at $129.10. Futu shares last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 99,288 shares.

FUTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

