FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tate & Lyle plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tate & Lyle in a report released on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.26.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.