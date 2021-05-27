FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Increased by Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

