FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Get Lion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

LIOPF stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.