GAM Holding AG Acquires 44,682 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,682 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 93,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

