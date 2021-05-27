GAM Holding AG Buys New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in NIO by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NIO by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 36,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

NIO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,799,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.