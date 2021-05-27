GAM Holding AG Has $14.40 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $14,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,383,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,533. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $181.31 and a one year high of $353.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.61.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

