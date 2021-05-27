GAM Holding AG Has $31.75 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,810 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.5% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 245,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 986,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,653,000 after acquiring an additional 490,839 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 214,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,033 shares during the period. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,076,488. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $602.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.