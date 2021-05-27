GAM Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Markel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

NYSE:MKL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,209.80. 183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,200.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,090.57. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $880.59 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

