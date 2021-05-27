GAM Holding AG Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.3% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $2,445,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.34 on Thursday, reaching $466.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.