Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $370.80 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,737,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 25.0% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $370,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.74. 73,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.82 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $337.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

