GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GameStop by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 915.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 93,054 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GME traded up $10.44 on Thursday, hitting $253.00. 549,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,217. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.07 and a beta of -2.09.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

