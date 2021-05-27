Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $94,130.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00082016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.13 or 0.00982857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.21 or 0.09631712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00093519 BTC.

GSWAP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

