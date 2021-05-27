GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. GATX accounts for 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 110,990 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $3,327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GATX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NYSE:GATX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 131,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,889. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.29. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In other GATX news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,506.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

