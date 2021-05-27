Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Down 72.1% in May

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the April 29th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 844,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

GENGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

