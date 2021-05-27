Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Short Interest Update

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 417.1% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $144.61 on Thursday. Gecina has a 12-month low of $112.02 and a 12-month high of $159.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.29.

Get Gecina alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gecina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.