Geller Advisors LLC Acquires 1,648 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after buying an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.60. 43,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

