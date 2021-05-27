Geller Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

GOOGL stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,376.17. 21,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,902. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,294.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,996.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

