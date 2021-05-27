Gemini Dollar Price Down 0.2% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $106.56 million and $7.88 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00018946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.21 or 0.00987179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.82 or 0.09682821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00092625 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 105,480,153 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

