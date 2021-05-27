GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $42.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $42.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 118.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00083902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00951943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.33 or 0.09561215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00093768 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,313,937 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

