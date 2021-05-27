Giant Trading Down 53.1% Over Last 7 Days (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market capitalization of $31,860.64 and approximately $58.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 53.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00028772 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,790 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

