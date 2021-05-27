Glenn F. Hickey Sells 1,746 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

