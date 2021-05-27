Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Position Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of GMRE opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $881.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

