Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the April 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $30.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 146,981 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,613,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $74,368,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

