Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 2,914.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHIQ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $33.04 on Thursday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

