Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the April 29th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,954,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,949,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71.

