Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 85.4% in May

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the April 29th total of 611,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000.

SRET stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

