Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.840- EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.10.

NYSE GLOB opened at $218.38 on Thursday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $130.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.36 and a 200-day moving average of $210.02.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

