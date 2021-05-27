Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at $2,388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

GL opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $2,102,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,900 shares of company stock valued at $26,142,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

