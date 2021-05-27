Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Trading Down 1.7%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 765,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 997,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.95 to $0.92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 89.15% and a negative net margin of 143.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

