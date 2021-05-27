Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,587,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $100.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.13.

