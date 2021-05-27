Golem Achieves Market Cap of $365.23 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $365.23 million and $15.11 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golem has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00084814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00020229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.97 or 0.00981876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.07 or 0.09617730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00092622 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

