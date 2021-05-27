GoNetwork (GOT) One Day Volume Tops $11,159.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $228,289.92 and approximately $11,159.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.59 or 1.00153865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00095790 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000133 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

