Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $16.05

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $16.53. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

