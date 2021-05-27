Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $16.05

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $16.53. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands.

GRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $770,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.