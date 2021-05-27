GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Down to $13.79

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $12.97. GrafTech International shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 103,716 shares changing hands.

EAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in GrafTech International by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

