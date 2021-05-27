GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Director Acquires $132,342.00 in Stock

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Director Anthony P. Morgan bought 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,342.00.
Shares of GRRB stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.00.
