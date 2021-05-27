GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Director Acquires $132,342.00 in Stock

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Director Anthony P. Morgan bought 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,342.00.

Shares of GRRB stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

GrandSouth Bancorporation Company Profile

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, IRA accounts, interest on lawyer's trust accounts, and other deposits.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.