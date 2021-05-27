Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.00

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 3147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

