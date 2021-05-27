Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GNC. HSBC raised shares of Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 157 ($2.05).

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 144.90 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.55. The company has a market capitalization of £762.95 million and a PE ratio of -55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

