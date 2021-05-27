GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Buckle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BKE opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,369.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $158,495.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,263 shares of company stock worth $2,974,320. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.