GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 73,093 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,093 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 200,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $871,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,088,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 821,574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,039 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

