GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 18,216 Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Universal Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,479,000 after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 410,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after buying an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 106,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $183,030.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $648,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

